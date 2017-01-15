Jail officer fights charges over giving Tylenol to an inmate

WALWORTH COUNTY, WI (WISN) — A jail officer in Wisconsin lost his job after giving Tylenol to an inmate. The officer is also facing charges for handing out four pills to an inmate who was reportedly in pain.

The officer says he thought he was just doing his job.

“It’s pretty tough,” Cheyene Count said. “She said ‘daddy, are you going to go to jail?'”

Count struggles to answer the question from his 6-year-old daughter, and to get on with his life, all because of some Tylenol tablets.

“I don’t have any more of this story, it was over Tylenol,” Count explained.

After 12 years as a Walworth County Jail officer, Count lost his job last May after being caught giving Tylenol to a work-release inmate who had a broken tooth. This came after his request to send the inmate to an emergency room across the street was denied.

“I was there to provide safety and wellness to the inmates,” Count said. “That’s my job. I thought that’s what I was doing.”

Instead, he was asked to resign, but it didn’t end there. He was then charged with two felonies, later reduced to misdemeanors for encouraging a probation violation and disorderly conduct.

The criminal complaint shows that jail supervisors suspected that the inmate was using the broken tooth as an excuse to go to the emergency room at the same time as his mother, who was also an inmate.

Count says he wasn’t aware of that, and was only trying to help someone he thought was in pain and never imagined how it would turn out.

“It felt like the walls just crashed in on me,” Count said.

He’ll go to court later this month to try to get the charges dropped.