Hoosick Falls teen allegedly steals Wi-Fi jet pack from police car

HOOSICK FALLS, NY (NEWS10) – Hoosick Falls Village Police arrested 17-year-old Donald Disorda after an investigation revealed that he stole a Wi-Fi jet pack from a marked police car.

Disorda, who was sentenced to community service from a prior charge, was cleaning the police car and removed the Wi-Fi. He was then charged after officers discovered the Wi-Fi missing.

Disorda was arrested in Greenwich and charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Computer, Felony Grand Larceny 4th, and Felony Computer Tampering.

Disorda was arraigned in village court and remanded to the county jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.