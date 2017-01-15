Friends remember victim killed in Saturday’s fatal Western Avenue crash; driver charged

GLENS FALLS, NY (NEWS10) – Albany Police say they’ve arrested a man they say caused a fatal crash early Saturday morning. We are learning more about the victim who was in the back of the vehicle.

Albany Police say they have charged 23-year-old Terrance Kelly of Albany with Driving While Intoxicated after Saturday’s fatal accident.

He’s also been arrested on a parole warrant and they expect more charges to be filed as a result of the crash.

Police say around 2:30 Saturday morning, an officer tried to make a traffic stop on Western Avenue and Partridge Street. But while approaching the vehicle, Kelly, the driver of the vehicle, fled and started traveling westbound on Western Avenue.

Officers started chasing after Kelly but ended up finding that he was involved in a crash near Western and Lenox Avenues.

Police say the back seat passenger, 25-year-old William Yager of Albany, died from his injuries. Kelly and the front seat passenger were taken to Albany Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Anthony Rawson says Yager was like a brother to him and loved every person he met. Now Rawson’s tattooing their friends with Yager’s face to remember him.

“It’s just a good feeling to try to help as much as I can. You know it’s not going to bring him back but it’s gonna help us get through this hard time,” said Rawson.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.