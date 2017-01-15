Five people taken to hospital after fire in Pittsfield

By Published:
GENERIC-FIRE_634x356

PITTSFIELD, NY (NEWS10) – Five people were taken to a local hospital in Pittsfield after a fire broke out in a three-story home.

The call came in around 3:40 am Sunday for a fire at the corner of Dalton Avenue and Tyler Street. Dalton Avenue is still partially closed with one lane of traffic.

Pittsfield fire and several other departments responded with mutual aid to help put out the fire.

The conditions of the people injured in the fire are unknown at this time.

Authorities say the fire was very difficult to put out and the roof collapsed from the third floor all the way to the first floor.

The fire is under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s