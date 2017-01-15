Five people taken to hospital after fire in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, NY (NEWS10) – Five people were taken to a local hospital in Pittsfield after a fire broke out in a three-story home.

The call came in around 3:40 am Sunday for a fire at the corner of Dalton Avenue and Tyler Street. Dalton Avenue is still partially closed with one lane of traffic.

Pittsfield fire and several other departments responded with mutual aid to help put out the fire.

The conditions of the people injured in the fire are unknown at this time.

Authorities say the fire was very difficult to put out and the roof collapsed from the third floor all the way to the first floor.

The fire is under investigation.