ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko is hosting a “Faces of the Affordable Care Act” roundtable discussion.

He’ll be talking with people living in the 20th Congressional District at his office in Albany starting at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

This event is also being held on the national day of action on the Affordable Care Act after votes were held last week to initiate a repeal of Obamacare.