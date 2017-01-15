Benefit event held for family of snowbank accident victim

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A benefit event will be held for a family who lost their 13-year-old after he was accidentally buried in a snowbank.

Joshua Demarest, 13, of Greenwich passed away in December after a public works crew dumped snow on top of the bank he and a friend were building a tunnel inside of.

The workers did not know the boys were there.

Sunday’s fundraiser is happening at Nanola, a restaurant located at 2639 Route 9 in Malta. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a raffle, an auction, live music and drinks.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.