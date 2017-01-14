Victim’s father describes machete attack on his daughter

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) — Priyanka Kumari’s father says she’s in the hospital, doing better than she was Thursday.

He recorded her voice telling her story, in her own words, so that police can get to the bottom of why this horror unfolded just outside her home after school.

Priyanka Kumari’s father, Pankaj Kumar, says the 18-year-old Holly Springs High School senior had just gotten off the school bus Thursday afternoon and was walking toward home, when a man in a hoodie came up to her.

“He grabbed her and started stabbing [her] with the machete and kind of a very large saw,” Kumar said.

Kumar says before she realized someone was trying to kill her with a machete, she was on the ground. The attack lasted several minutes, with at least one eyewitness capturing it on video.

Police released 9-1-1 audio from a witness, who at one point said, “She’s not going to make it. There’s blood everywhere.”

Kumar says the assailant, Neel Mehta, had never dated his daughter. He was just an acquaintance from school.

He says Mehta began threatening her when she stopped responding to his e-mails and messages on social media, and said Kumari no longer wanted to associate with him.

At one point during the brutal attack, his daughter started praying to God to let her die peacefully because she had lost hope.

“He was hitting her head with that large saw like he was trying to crack a coconut shell,” Kumar said.

Mehta only let up once police arrived with guns drawn.

Now, after a six hour surgery in which a team of doctors worked to repair injuries to Kumari’s head, nose, cheek and hand, her dad is left hoping for justice.

“This should not happen with anybody else’s daughter that has happened with my daughter,” Kumar said.