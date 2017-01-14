Thousands expected at Women’s march on Washington next weekend; hundreds expected locally at sister march in Albany

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Thousands are preparing to march one week from today at the women’s march on Washington. This is an event not in protest of Donald Trump or the election but to shed light on women’s issues.

Sister marches are being held across the country including right here in Albany.

Jamaica Miles of Citizen Action of New York says next Saturday people across the Capital Region will stand together for justice and equality for all.

Today, volunteers started making signs for the rally. She says with a Trump presidency, they need to hold elected officials accountable, telling them to continue to fight for issues like healthcare and hate crime.

Workshops will be held at noon at 155 Washington Avenue and then at 4 they’ll march to West Capitol Park.

Miles said they need a local event because many people who can’t go to DC are some of those most impacted.

“Many people can’t go for funding reasons or because of their jobs or disabilities, health reasons, family concerns or family commitments, we want to make sure those individuals have a voice as well,” said Miles.

If you live in the Berkshires, another sister march will be held in Pittsfield on Saturday.