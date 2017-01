ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Students from across the Capital Region put their tech-knowledge to the test, building robots for the 4th annual tech challenge tournament.

20 teams gathered at the Albany Academy for Girls, each using a variety of materials to build a functioning robot.

Once the machines were built, they were put to the test.

Tasked with completing a number of skills in an arena, each team fought for a chance to advance to the regional championship at Pace University.