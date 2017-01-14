Sony Entertainment CEO leaving to run Snapchat

Michael Lynton

(CNN) — Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton announced he is leaving the company.

Lynton became well-known during the 2014 hack of Sony’s Movie Studios that leaked embarrassing emails. That cyberattack was linked to North Korea as retaliation for the film “The Interview.”

His decision to shelve the opening for the movie in response was criticized by President Barack Obama.

Lynton worked at Sony for 13 years and is leaving to become chairman of Snap Incorporated, which is the company that owns Snapchat.

