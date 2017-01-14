Man arrested in Green Island after report of burglary in progress

GREEN ISLAND, NY (NEWS10) – On Thursday, January 12, at around 1:00pm, Green Island Police responded to a reported burglary in progress on Arch Street in the Village of Green Island.

Officers arrived at the scene and observed the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Mohammed Abuelmaali, fleeing from the victim’s home.

Albany County Communications dispatchers were able to coordinate a multi-department response to the area as multiple agencies responded to assist in the investigation and foot pursuit, including several K9 officers who were training in the immediate area. Members of the Watervliet Police Department, Cohoes Police Department (K9), Colonie Police Department (K9), Amsterdam Police Department (K9) & Albany County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Green Island Police Chief Christopher Parker & Watervliet Police Chief Mark Spain located and apprehended Abuelmaali on Arch Street. At the time of his arrest, Abuelmaali possessed stolen from the victim’s home.

Abuelmaali was arraigned in Green Island Town Court and remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office will be handling the case in Albany County Court.

Abuelmaali was charged with Burglary in the 2nd degree, class C felony, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree, class E felony, Criminal Mischief 3rd degree, class E felony, Grand Larceny 4th degree, class E felony, and Possession of Burglar Tools, class A misdemeanor.

Police said the success of this investigation was due in part to their partnership with residents who reported suspicious activity.

Police also credited the assisting officers & K9 units from Cohoes PD, Watervliet PD, Colonie PD, Amsterdam PD, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office (Criminal Investigation Unit) & the Albany County Sheriff’s Communications unit for the collaborative effort.