Man accused of molestation, stealing crash victim’s identity arrested after 16 years

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WISH) — The FBI is getting a break in a nearly 20-year-old case. A suspect is now in custody after he’s accused of abducting and molesting a girl in Seymour, Indiana in 1999.

According to the FBI, authorities tracked Charles Hollin down in Salem, Oregon.

“Over the last 16 years, this has been hanging in our office,” said FBI Assistant Special Agent, Greg Massa. “It’s a wanted poster for Charles Hollin.”

Now, that poster is no longer needed.

Photos show the arrest. The FBI tracked down 61-year-old Hollin at a Walmart store in Salem, OR on Tuesday.

“He was actually pretty defeated at that time, very uneventful, he identified himself immediately and admitted who he was,” said a law enforcement official.

During a news conference, Federal Prosecutor Josh Minkler says Hollin stole the identity of an 8-year-old Massachusetts boy who died in a car crash back in 1975.

“He obtained a social security card under that fictitious identity, a driver’s license and probably to his regret, he also obtained a passport,” Minkler said.

It was that passport that led investigators to Hollin. The FBI used a newer facial recognition technology that allowed them to put Hollin’s photo in a database, which matched the picture on his passport with a fake ID. Agents tracked him down in Oregon on Sunday, where he’s been under surveillance.

“You can run, you can try to hide, but no matter how much time passes, if you commit a crime against a child in the Southern District of Indiana, federal law enforcement will send the calvary,” Minkler said.

Hollin is accused of luring a 10-year-old girl to his car back in January 1999. Police believe he abducted her at knife point from a Seymour Girls Club, then molested her and left her on the side of a rural road, naked.

Police say he left his coat at the scene. DNA evidence linked Hollins to the crime, according to investigators. Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant a year later, but, until recently, had not been able to locate him.

“Today is a good day because we’re able to take this photo down and in our offices, we’ll hang up the photo of Mr. Charles Hollin arrested in that Walmart,” Massa added.