Cuomo proposes to help new grads buy homes upstate

By Published:
Credit: NY Governor's Office/Twitter
Credit: NY Governor's Office/Twitter

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a plan to help recent college graduates buy homes upstate.

The proposal announced Friday would offer subsidized low-interest loans and down payment assistance to recent graduates who want to settle upstate.

The Democratic governor says the $5 million program would help young workers invest in their futures and encourage more highly skilled graduates to settle upstate. The area has suffered from population declines in recent years.

Cuomo’s office says the program could be expanded in future years if it proves to be successful.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s