Cuomo proposes to help new grads buy homes upstate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a plan to help recent college graduates buy homes upstate.

The proposal announced Friday would offer subsidized low-interest loans and down payment assistance to recent graduates who want to settle upstate.

The Democratic governor says the $5 million program would help young workers invest in their futures and encourage more highly skilled graduates to settle upstate. The area has suffered from population declines in recent years.

Cuomo’s office says the program could be expanded in future years if it proves to be successful.