Albany police investigating fatal car crash on Western Avenue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are currently investigating a fatal car crash in the area of Western Avenue and Lenox Avenue.

Police say they initiated a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning but when officers approached the vehicle, the driver fled the scene and began traveling westbound on Western Avenue.

Police began to chase the vehicle, but before they could catch up to it, the vehicle had crashed.

The passenger who was seated in the back seat of the vehicle died at the scene from sustained injuries, according to police. The driver and front seat passenger were both treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol currently does appear to be a factor.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and charges are expected. The victim’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with NEWS10 as we have a crew on the way to the scene and will update with details as they come.

Western Avenue and Lenox Avenue will be closed in both directions throughout Saturday morning while police investigate the scene.