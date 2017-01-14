Albany Common Council President Carolyn McLaughlin will run for Mayor in next election

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – A major announcement has been made in the race for the next Mayor of Albany.

Albany Common Council President Carolyn McLaughlin officially announced Saturday that she will be running for Albany Mayor in the next election.

Not only is she the first candidate to publicly confirm that she’s running, but if she’s elected, she would be the first African-American Mayor of Albany.

McLaughlin would face Incumbent Mayor Kathy Sheehan in the Democratic Primary this upcoming September.

“I knew that people needed a voice. People who could not stand for themselves or who would not stand because they were intimidated by the process. Standing out on that street, in the middle of that proverb say this will not do for the people that I represent,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin was elected Common Council President in 2009. She has 20 years of public service experience.