Your personal information is being publicly displayed on Family Tree Now

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (NEWS10) – You may be surprised that some of your personal information is being displayed on a genealogy website called Family Tree Now.

When you search your first name, last name, and state, the site will display your age, birth month, a list of relatives, associates, and past addresses.

According to Family Tree Now, it collects information about users when someone registers, interacts with the site, through cookies, and when you voluntarily interact with third party services. Learn more about how Family Tree Now collects personal information.

You can opt out by visiting this website.

If you choose to opt out, Family Tree Now says it could take up to 48 hours to remove your name and other personal information from its search results.