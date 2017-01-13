Speed limit reduced on Washington Avenue Extension

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Drivers who travel Washington Ave Extension, you’re going to need to tap those brakes and watch your speed.

That’s because the state department of transportation is lowering the speed limit in that area.

The speed limit is being dropped from 55 to 45 MPH, it’s part of an, effort to improve pedestrian and driver safety in that area.

Washington Avenue in Albany has already been reduced to 30 MPH, the speed limit change on the extension will help drivers slow down before they reach the city.

Seven new crosswalks were also added to the extension over the summer to give pedestrians more safe places to cross.