SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Changes are coming to the Schodack Police Department as the police chief served his final day on the force on Friday.

Members from several town agencies were on hand to honor Chief Bernhard Peter with a traditional piping out ceremony Friday afternoon. Peter is retiring after 45 combined years on the force.

Peter said he’s already gotten offers for other jobs, but he said he’s not in a rush to take another job. He said he’s enjoyed his decades of service.