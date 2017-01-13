Schenectady mayor will not be charged after being accused of being drunk, chasing woman with truck

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An investigation into an incident involving Schenectady City Mayor Gary McCarthy will not result in any charges against the mayor.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen made the announcement on Friday.

The alleged incident happened last May.

Sarah Dingley claimed Mayor McCarthy followed her in his car to the police station and says he appeared drunk.

Listen to the 911 call

In June 2016, Mayor McCarthy admitted that he followed Dingley because he says she was acting suspiciously, but denied he was drunk.

A breathalyzer test was not performed following the alleged incident.

Supreme Court Justice Vito Caruso selected DA Heggen to investigate the incident.

