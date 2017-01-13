NYSP: Woman charged with DWI shows up to court under the influence

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say a woman charged with DWI showed up to court under the influence.

Sandy Keech, 45, of Ticonderoga, is accused of crashing her vehicle and causing property damage on State Route 22 in Dresden on January 1. Police say they located her a short time later and charged her DWI after her BAC was 0.10 percent.

On January 12, Keech is accused of driving to court under the influence of drugs to answer the January 1st charges.

She was also charged with a felony under Leandra’s Law because police say she drove under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.

Keech was remanded to Washington County Jail in lieu of $1,500 bail.

