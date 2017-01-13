NY DMV releases educational video on new window tinting law

Related Coverage Tinted windows will be a factor in whether your car passes or fails

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Motor Vehicles released an educational video on the upcoming changes to the car window tint law in New York.

Since 1992, New York State law has required that all windshield and front side windows allow at least 70 percent of outside light to pass through. The new law requires window tint testing to be done during annual motor vehicle inspections.

“New York’s requirements for window tinting are the same as federal requirements for window tinting,” said Steven Cooper, Director of Vehicle Safety for New York State DMV. “Therefore the vast majority of cars are already compliant when you buy them. It’s only after-market or additional tinting added to a window that may cause a problem. We don’t anticipate that this will affect how long an inspection takes to be conducted or how long it will take for a consumer to get their car inspected.”

The new law differs for different category cars and the following educational video will show you how to find out which on your car falls under.