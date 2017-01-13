NY Comptroller’s Office approves $12.5M helicopter for NYSP

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police will be getting a new helicopter to replace one that was destroyed in a hard landing several years ago.

The New York State Comptroller’s Office approved $12.5 million for the new chopper.

NYSP said the following in a statement:

As we previously said, this is a used helicopter that is being purchased to replace a crashed chopper in an aging fleet at a negotiated selling price that is below market rate. We’re confident this contract will be approved and today’s action by the comptroller’s office is a big step in the right direction.

It comes as police have figured out what caused Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s helicopter to be grounded on Wednesday. They said a major electrical component failed and could have caused a fire onboard.

No one was hurt in the incident.