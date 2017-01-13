New York awards $8M to local addiction treatment efforts

By Published:
opioid

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Efforts to help those struggling with drug addiction are getting a boost in upstate New York.

State officials on Thursday announced $8.1 million in state funding to help addiction treatment programs in seven counties in central and western New York and the Capital District.

The money will help expand existing programs for those fighting addiction and pay for 80 new slots in residential treatment centers.

It’s part of a broader, statewide effort to bolster addiction treatment and recovery services around the state.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the money will save lives by allowing more New Yorkers to get the help they need.

