Mumps cases hit 10-year high in the US

ATLANTA (NEWS10) – Most of U.S. gets vaccines protecting against mumps in childhood but mumps cases are at a 10-year high.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are more than 5,000 cases across the country.

Mumps typically starts with a fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness or loss of appetite.

Its most recognizable features are puffy cheeks and a swollen jaw.

Health officials recommend children get two doses of the MMR vaccine to protect against mumps, measles, and rubella, but they aren’t 100-percent effective.

The CDC says that, as of the end of 2016, there were 5,311 reported mumps cases in 46 states and the District of Columbia.

The last time there were this many cases was in 2006, when outbreaks affected more than 6,500 people.

These numbers are still dramatically smaller than they were before the U.S. started its vaccination program in 1967.

Mumps can cause complications in adults, and since it’s caused by a virus, it doesn’t respond to antibiotics.

Doctors generally recommend over-the-counter pain relievers and bed rest.