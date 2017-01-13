Momentive workers headed to Global Headquarters in NYC

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Momentive workers have departed for Global Headquarters in New York City to deliver petitions calling for fair contract negotiations.

Union Reps and Momentive Performance Materials officials ended contract negotiations a day early with no agreement in sight.

The workers have been on strike for three months now, saying the company is threatening their wages, healthcare, and pensions.

The company says the contract they are offering corresponds with other plants across the country.