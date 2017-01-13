Local theater presents “Faces”: 5 stories of opioid addiction and recovery from 1 community

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass (NEWS10) – A new film is coming to the area, featuring local residents putting a face to the nation’s opioid addiction epidemic.

The weekend is a great time to get to the theatres to catch a movie. Many viewers may still want to catch “Rogue One” or “Lion” starring Nicole Kidman.

They’re showing those films at “Images Cinema” in Williamstown, but the theater is also offering a unique opportunity to see a powerful film you won’t find anywhere else.

It’s called “Faces”. It’s a short 28-minute long documentary featuring five local people who share their stories and experiences with a growing epidemic across the country, heroin and opioid addiction. You’ll hear from parents who’ve lost children, as well as users in recovery.

The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition says they wanted to reach out in a way other than your typical lecture.

This film puts a face to the statistics and exposes the reality of an issue that has the ability to tear apart families of all social classes and communities big and small.

The FREE public screening will be at 2 p.m. Saturday. Afterwards, there will be a panel for Q&A.

One of the panelists is, Amalio Jusino, a North Adams paramedic who sees these overdoses on a regular basis. He also does extensive NARCAN (overdose reversal medication) training for the public.