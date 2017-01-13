Latham jogger struck by car, taken to hospital with serious injuries

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say she was hit by a car while jogging on Latham Ridge Road Friday morning.

Colonie Police say 33-year-old Alicia Laskoski of Latham, was jogging on Latham Ridge Road near the intersection of Cord Drive around 7:11 a.m., when someone driving in the same direction on the road struck her.

Police say the driver of the car, who they say is 17-years-old, stopped immediately.

The jogger was transported to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police have ruled out alcohol and speed as causes of the accident.