Gov. Cuomo announces $44M in school investment plans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An initiative aimed at reimagining teaching and learning for the 21-st century is moving forward.

The governor’s office announced that 65 schools across the state would be getting funding, as part of the Smart Schools Bond Act.

The law, which was approved back in 2014, supports investments in school technology. Its goal is to close the digital divide and educate all students in a way that prepares them for the modern world.

The money will go into four different categories connectivity, classroom technology, high-tech security, and the construction of pre-k classrooms.

Read the summary of the plan.