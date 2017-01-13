Fundraiser held for Hudson the Railroad Puppy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A puppy that stole the hearts of people around the Capital Region is now facing a new struggle and needs your help.

Hudson the Railroad Puppy’s owner says the now 4-year-old dog is facing struggles with one of his good paws and needs a wheel cart and extensive physical therapy to retain his muscle mass.

Richard Nash started a YouCaring page to help raise money to pay for those expenses.

Hudson was found with two other puppies nailed to railroad ties when he was just three weeks old.

One of the puppies didn’t make it, and Hudson had to have a paw amputated because he was injured so badly.

Hudson was adopted and became one of the first dogs in New York to receive a prosthetic limb and was honored as the American Humane Association’s hero therapy dog of the year in 2015.