Fuel service at some Thruway stops to be shut down for upgrades

Web staff Published: Updated:
thruway-chip-readers

(NEWS10) – Service areas along the Thruway are being upgraded to include credit card chip readers.

The chip readers are set to be installed beginning Monday at six service areas of I-90 and I-87.

Upgrades are being done on the westbound side of the Pattersonville Service Area on Monday; eastbound direction in Mohawk on Tuesday; and the northbound and southbound sides of the New Baltimore Service Area Wednesday and Thursday.

Two more will be done the week after.

Fuel service will be shut off while the upgrades are being completed. The upgrades are scheduled during non-peak travel times to minimize impact for drivers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s