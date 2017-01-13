Fuel service at some Thruway stops to be shut down for upgrades

(NEWS10) – Service areas along the Thruway are being upgraded to include credit card chip readers.

The chip readers are set to be installed beginning Monday at six service areas of I-90 and I-87.

Upgrades are being done on the westbound side of the Pattersonville Service Area on Monday; eastbound direction in Mohawk on Tuesday; and the northbound and southbound sides of the New Baltimore Service Area Wednesday and Thursday.

Two more will be done the week after.

Fuel service will be shut off while the upgrades are being completed. The upgrades are scheduled during non-peak travel times to minimize impact for drivers.