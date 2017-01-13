Farm distilleries could soon serve NY beer, wine, cider by the glass

Web Staff Published:
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Farm distilleries could soon be able to serve New York State-made beer, wine, and cider by the glass, not just by the bottle.

Senator George Amedore and Assemblymember Patricia Fahy proposed legislation that would give the distilleries the same privileges that breweries and wineries already have.

Right now, they’re allowed to serve three-ounce tasting samples but that’s it.

This legislation would also allow them to sell their products to distilleries.

“it just really takes down a barrier is what it does. It identifies what these problems are and to solve them,” Dietrich Gehring, of Indian Ladder Farmstead Cidery and Brewery, said.

It isn’t a small number of businesses that would benefit.

The number of farm-based craft beverage producers in the state have grown by a whopping 178 percent since 2011from 205 to 570.

