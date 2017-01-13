1/13 Pet Connection: Brian

brian

BRIAN, 9 year old Shepherd mix, about 50 pounds. Brian is a bit camera shy so he looks rather worried in his pictures. He is good with other dogs but does chase cats, so a no cat home is required. Brian had a routine of long walks and attention from his adult people, but then two babies came into the family.

His family realized that Brian is fearful of babies and, although it broke their hearts, they gave him up for adoption-both for the babies’ safety and Brian’s. We have found that Brian is great dog just waiting for the right home which would be a loving, quiet all adult home, long walks, and no young children under 10 years old either residing with him or visiting frequently.

Companion Animal Placement Program 518-376-1043

