Vermont child care center prepares for refugee children

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) – As Vermont schools anticipate the arrival of the first refugees from Syria and Iraq this month, an organization that serves young children and babies says it may lack the resources to serve refugee children.

Caprice Hover, the executive director of the Rutland County Parent Child Center, tells Vermont Public Radio the agency provides early intervention services for the state and is required by law to serve children under the age of 3 who show any sort of delay.

Hover expects the nonprofit to serve such children from the refugee population. But she says she hasn’t been able to budget for interpreters and consultants.

A state Child Development Division spokeswoman says that Children’s Integrated Services covers the costs for interpreter services for development assessments, including for children of refugees.