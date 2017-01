SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating four actual or attempted residential burglaries that took place over the holidays.

Police say the incidents happened sometime during the last two weeks of December into the beginning of January in the Meadowbrook subdivision on Meadowbrook Road.

The community is advised to be vigilant to suspicious activity and report it to police.

Police say cases are all open investigations and information will be released at a later date.