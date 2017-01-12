PFOA water crisis: Board will consider approving agreement with Saint-Gobain, Honeywell

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Hoosick Falls is expected to vote on a settlement agreement between the companies responsible for PFOA contamination.

It’s more of an invoice than a settlement.

The agreement reimburses the village so taxpayers aren’t fronting the bill and NEWS10 ABC confirmed that seeking damages is not out of the question.

Some are calling it a cop out.

A draft settlement agreement which entitles Hoosick Falls to $850,000 from Saint-Gobain and Honeywell for PFOA contamination.

“We’re talking sampling costs, engineering costs, consultant fees,” Mayor David Borge said. “Personnel costs, mailings, flushing costs, I mean everything that went into it that the village has actually expensed, or is expected to spend.”

Almost half of the amount goes to legal fees.

Many people feel by signing on the dotted line that lets the companies off the hook.

“There seems to be common sense questions of releasing them from responsibility,” Loreen Hackett, a resident said.

A permanent GAC filter now in place on village water supply. Because of the filter, the settlement states village can’t sue the companies for any PFOA found in these wells. However. if another contaminant pops up that’s a whole new ball game.

“Should another contaminant come into play, should another source of water come into play, that is not in the agreement. That would allow the village, if there were an issue, to go forward and take action.”

The state’s consent order already requires the companies to maintain the GAC filter and cover the added electricity costs.

What happens if property values plunge?

This agreement does not bar homeowners from seeking damages in the future.

They may have to do it on their own.

“We were not looking for damages at this point. We were looking to have our expenses covered and made whole for something that we had no part in creating.”

If homeowners sue the village for depleting property value, the village still has the ability to reap costs from Saint-Gobain and Honeywell.