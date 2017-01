ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palace Theatre has details on its expansion plans.

The expansion is expected to happen in phases with the first focusing on restoring the stage and backstage support area, which would be the education classroom and rehearsal space.

There will also be an overhaul of the plumbing inside the building, among other repairs. Later, there will be an expansion to the theater lobby, and a 600-seat second theater connected to the main stage.