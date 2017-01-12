Negotiations to stop workers’ strike break down

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Momentive Performance Materials in Waterford says they’re no closer to an agreement with striking workers.

In a statement sent to NEWS10 ABC, the company said Momentive and Union leadership were scheduled to resume negotiations, with the assistance of a federal mediator, on January 10-12.

Unfortunately, during this time, the union presented a proposal that puts us significantly further apart than their previous offer, which two out of the three local unions voted to ratify.

Therefore, we were unable to accept the offer.

In response, the union representing some of the workers stated:

“We offered major concessions by increasing health care contributions and reducing health and welfare benefits coverage for our retirees in an earnest attempt to help the company cut costs. Momentive continued its attacks on workers and ultimately the community at large in Waterford by being unwilling to negotiate any terms whatsoever.”

Workers have been striking at the plant since November.

At this point, there is no timetable for where an agreement could be reached.

