Michaels recalling 80K salt lamps due to shock, fire hazards

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Michaels is recalling about 80,000 rock salt lamps due to possible shock and fire hazards.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves three salt lamps sold under the Lumière brand. The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket.

The products were sold in black cardboard boxes with the photo of them lamp on the front of the box.

Description SKU UPC Rock of Gibraltar Lamp 495144 00886946056253 Carnival of Lights 495433 00886946058325 Basket of Rocks 495146 00886946056277

The affected products were sold in stores from July 2016 to November 2016.

Consumers should stop using the product and return them to Michaels for a full refund.

Consumers can contact Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.