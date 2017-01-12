Mass. woman lives with body of dead sister for more than a year

BROOKLINE, Mass. (CNN) – Police say a woman’s body was found under a kitchen table at a Massachusetts home and had been there for more than a year.

According to neighbors, the front door of the once stately brick home was nailed shut. The two elderly sisters, who lived in the home, were described as recluses.

“I never saw a single person go in and out,” George Tolis, a neighbor, said. “I never saw a car in the driveway or a car parked outside.”

Last month, a 67-year-old woman, the younger of the two sisters, was found decomposing under the kitchen table.

Her body there for a year and a half and police say detectives found no signs of trauma or foul play.

The five bedroom house in total disrepair with the roof leaking, no heat or running water.

The older sister in her 70’s had continued living in squalor with what officials describe as signs of hoarding disorder.

Neighbors say they reported the disrepair months earlier.