Human rights issues discussed in Schenectady Co. ahead of MLK Day

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local group came together to discuss human rights issues ahead of Martin Luther King Day.

The Schenectady Human Rights Commission met for a community panel to discuss issues important to minorities living in the Capital Region. The panel also talked about what Dr. King would have said and done if he were alive today.

“And we wanna continue his legacy and keep his dream alive regarding those issues that he talked about,” Exec. Dir. Ang Morris said. “Not only did he talk about economic justice and social justice, but he also had a message of education.”

The panel was comprised of people from various Capital Region colleges. New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was also in attendance. The discussion has been ongoing for 30 years.