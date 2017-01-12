DEC launches air quality monitoring project at Ezra Prentice housing development

Web Staff Published: Updated:
ezra-prentice

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the launch of a new project to monitor air quality at the Ezra Prentice public housing development in Albany County.

It’s a new development for a community living in what many consider to be a dangerous situation.

The Ezra Prentice development sits right next to the city’s crude oil train tracks.

The announcement follows a long fight with Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, calling for the trains to be moved from the tracks.

A lawsuit was even filed against Global Partners for violating the Federal Clean Air Act.

The DEC study is expected to begin this spring, and cost $500,000.

Plans are also underway to alleviate heavy traffic in the area by keeping track of where each shipment is coming from and where it’s headed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s