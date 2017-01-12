Can you hear me now? Verizon cutting off unlimited wireless data plans for some users

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (NEWS10) – If you have an unlimited Verizon Wireless plan, you may not have it much longer if you consume a lot of data.

According to tech website Ars Technica, subscribers who use more than 200 GB of data per month will be asked to switch to Verizon’s new plans by February 16 or be disconnected.

Those smartphone plans allow you to choose the size. The Small plan starts at $35/month for 2GB of data and goes up from there.

The new policy would only apply to users who average more than 200 GB “over several months.”

Verizon stopped offering unlimited data plans to new customers in 2011.