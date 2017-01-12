Broadway musical based on Motown Records now playing in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Motown Records, also known as Hitsville U.S.A., is responsible for creating some of the biggest names in music and entertainment, like Michael Jackson, and Diana Ross.

The traveling musical “Motown” tells the story of the record label, and it’s now playing in Utica.

Chester Gregory plays Berry Gordy in the musical, and he says he did get to meet the real Gordy before he even knew he was going to audition for the musical.

For the entire cast portraying real performers of nearly enigmatic status, the musical is a chance to show these people as real humans.

Gregory, for instance, says audiences get to see Berry Gordy make mistakes, catch him vulnerable, as well as when things turn positive.

The cast wants people leaving the theater remembering that success is a balance of good and bad.

“I want them to walk away with inspiration. Berry Gordy prior to Motown was known for being a failure and he just kept at it; with him it happened when he was 29, but it can still happen when you’re any age,” says Gregory. “No matter what age you are, no matter what you want to attain in life, know that it’s within reach, that you have the capability to do that. Your only limitation is in your own mind, and in your imagination.”

Motown’s last performance at the Stanley Theater in Utica is Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at: http://www.thestanley.org/events/view/265/motown