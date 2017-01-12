21-year-old man accused of possessing child porn

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a Hoosick Falls man they say had child pornography.

The arrest stemmed from a five-month long investigation.

Police say they recovered electronic evidence from 21-year-old Christopher Springer’s home on Thursday.

Springer is charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

He was arraigned and released to the Rensselaer County Probation Department.

Springer will reappear next month.