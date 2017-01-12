1/12 Pet Connection: Tanya

Web staff Published:
tanya

Tanya is a super sweet Chihuahua mix 3-4 years old who was rescued from a horrible hoarding situation. Once in our care we realized she was pregnant.

Shortly after Tanya had to have a cesarean section for 6 beautiful and healthy puppies on Election night. Tanya has been a fabulous mom and she is ready for a home of her own.

Tanya loves to play with toys and other dogs or loves being outdoors. She is so easy going and all she wants is to lay on your lap or be with you.

Contact Free to be me Rescue 518-956-1804

