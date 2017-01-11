Troy meeting to be held to discuss public pools

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fight to keep the Collar City’s public pools open is far from over.

Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello announced Wednesday that a public meeting will be held at the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. It will give people the opportunity to meet with officials and discuss possible ways to try to repair and reopen the pools this summer.

Troy’s new budget cut funding for the pools was a way to get expenses down and keep a controversial tax increase down to 14.5 percent.

