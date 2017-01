SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Joseph Fowler, a sex offender who spent time in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl, was sentenced Wednesday morning for failing to notify officials of several social media sites he was using.

He was sentenced to one and one-third to three years behind bars. Those social media pages included a Facebook page titled “Photos by Joe.”

Police say he contacted underage girls from social media and promised them modeling portfolios.