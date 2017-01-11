Search warrant executed at home in Bennington Co.

ARLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police, as well as a hazmat team and the fire department, have been conducting a search warrant at a home on East Arlington Road since 11 a.m. Wednesday afternoon, but police are not saying why.

Wednesday afternoon, Vermont State Police and hazmat team members began removing bags and bags of what looked to be garbage from a home on East Arlington Road and sifting through it.

Vermont State Police say this hazmat response is not in relation to a meth lab or any hazardous materials, but rather they say the condition of the house requires protection for investigators as they search through the home.

Police would not answer questions concerning what the search is in regards to, only saying it has to do with an ongoing criminal investigation.

Last week an 81-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Arlington, but police will not say if this is related to that homicide investigation or not.

One neighbor says there’s been a lot of criminal activity happening in the area recently.

“Well, there’s been a lot of vandalism; Some arson incidents, tons of break-ins,” Sharon Mattison of Arlington said. “I mean, everybody’s been broken into over here. East Arlington down through. Everywhere.”