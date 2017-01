SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say was possessing child pornography.

Robert Nold, 53, is accused of having images of child pornography on his computer when a search warrant was executed on December 30.

Nold was arrested on January 11. He is charged with possession of child pornography and promoting child pornography.

Nold was arraigned and posted $20,000 bond.

He is due back in court on January 24.