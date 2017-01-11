Report: Study finds that Nutella could cause cancer, company fights back

ALBA, Italy (NEWS10) – According to Reuters, the company who makes Nutella is speaking out after a study commissioned by European health officials found it could cause cancer.

Ferrero, the company that makes Nutella, is taking a stand after a study found palm oil could pose a cancer risk. The study, commissioned by the European Food Safety Authority, found that palm oil generated more of a potentially carcinogenic contaminant than other vegetable oils when refined at temperatures above 200 degrees celsius.

Reuters reports that companies rely on palm oil for its smooth texture and shelf life.

Ferrero’s purchasing manager Vincenzo Tapella told Reuters that making Nutella without palm oil would “produce an inferior substitute for the real product.”

The company is now running an advertising campaign assure the public that Nutella is safe to eat.

European health officials plan on issuing recommendations from the study sometime this year.